Decision to register occupied govt. lands in favour of displaced persons is historic, says Dharmana

January 13, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The decision of the State government to register “occupied government lands” in the names of the “displaced persons of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Pharma City” is historic, says Dharmana Prasada Rao, Minister of Revenue, Registration and Stamps.

Mr. Prasada Rao, along with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regional coordinator for North Andhra Y.V. Subba Reddy, distributed pattas to the displaced persons at a programme organised at Gajuwaka on Friday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao explained about the various welfare schemes and the targets achieved by the Revenue Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to give permanent rights on the occupied lands to the beneficiaries, he said. The government was not only providing house sites to 30 lakh people but also giving them rights over the property.

The Revenue Minister said there was no cause for apprehensions over the A.P. Land Titling Act. The decision to bring in the Act was taken after several studies for the benefit of the future generations.

The Central government was making studies through the Planning Commission for the past several years for bringing out the Land Titling Act. He said everything would be done in accordance with law, and the suggestions of courts and all stakeholders would be taken into consideration.

The updating of revenue records in 17,000 villages across the State was being done without giving scope for any disputes. Modern technology was being used for conduct of land survey, the Minister said.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the Gajuwaka Society Land dispute could be solved due to the initiation of MLA Tippala Nagireddy.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said measures were taken to provide conveyance deed to 7,026 beneficiaries of occupied government lands through the Gajuwaka Housing Society. Similarly, the task of issuing pattas to another 6,260 beneficiaries of occupied government lands in the district was also completed. Another 39 displaced persons of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and 40 displaced persons of Pharma City would also given conveyance deeds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.