Decision to make Vizag Executive capital of Andhra Pradesh is constitutionally right, says Hanumanthu Lajapathirai

February 05, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The State governments have the right to choose their capital cities as there is no specific mention of it in the Constitution. The decision of the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital of the State is constitutionally and legally right, according to Hanumanthu Lajapathirai, former Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar University.

Defending the State government’s plea to the Supreme Court for early hearing of the case on the three capitals issue, Dr. Lajapathirai told The Hindu on Sunday that the very aim of the proposal was to ensure quick development of the three regions.

“The government can take decisions on new administrative set-up and developmental activities when there is absolute clarity. We are also eager to hear the final judgment that is listed for hearing on February 7,” Dr. Lajapathirai, who is also chairman of the non-political joint action committee on Visakhapatnam as Executive capital, said.

“The Constituent Assembly was also silent on the issue as it wanted to leave it to the respective governments,” he said, and added that the British government had shifted the national capital from Calcutta (now Kolkata) to Delhi in 1911 for a better administrative system.

“Considering this as the case in point, the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital needs to be supported by all sections of society,” he said.

Stating that roundtable conferences were being planned in all towns in the North Andhra region to drum up support for the three capitals, Dr. Lajapathirai said, “Visakhapatnam has international reputation. Its cosmopolitan culture helps people from other States settle down in the city, which also has best educational institutions, hospitals and other facilities. The Port City can attract more investments too. It will lead to overall growth of Andhra Pradesh, including Amaravati.”