Decision to keep Vaikuntha Dwaram open for ten days backed by theory of relativity, says Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

December 09, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam’s (TTD) decision taken two years ago to open the ‘Vaikuntha Dwaram’ for devotees for ten days is backed by solid science by applying the principle of Theory of Relativity, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy said.

Mr. Dharma Reddy made a lucid explanation of the same at the international conference on ‘Relevance of Ancient Mathematics to Current Digital Trends’ organised by National Sanskrit University on Friday, in association with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS).

“The changeover from Dakshinayanam to Uttarayanam (winter solstice to summer solstice) is marked by ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’, which is hence an important occasion. We concurred with Vedic scholars to confirm that one day on the celestial world is equivalent to one year on earth. Maha Vishnu made an appearance before the celestial beings (offered Darshan) for 40 minutes, which we concluded as ten days on Earth, by applying the principles of Theory of Relativity,” he explained.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said the Tirumala temple remained open only for two days for several years, but the heavy pilgrim footfall made them think for solutions. “We studied the system in practice at major Srivaishnavite temples like Srirangam, Melkote and Triplicane (Chennai) before finalising the decision to keep the temple open for ten days,” he said, lamenting the tendency to run after anything western and rubbishing the indigenous knowledge as superstition.

NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthy said that the varsity offered courses on modern sciences along with Sanskrit. APTSMS president N. Kishan, general secretary C. Jayasubba Reddy, Sri Veda Bharati founder Remella Avadhanulu and Vichian Laohakosol from Kasetsart University (Thailand) spoke on ways to apply ancient mathematics to solve modern-day problems.