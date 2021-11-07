Decision to have three capitals unthoughtful: farmer leader

Farmers pour in to express solidarity with their Amaravati counterparts, at Adusumalli village, near Parchur, in Prakasam district on Saturday.

ONGOLE

07 November 2021 01:25 IST

Rousing reception to ‘maha padayatra’ in Prakasam district

The ‘maha padayatra’ by the farmers from Amaravati received a rousing reception on entering Prakasam district, at Adusumalli village on Saturday.

Farmers in large numbers led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao joined the ‘Nyayasthanam to devasthanam’ walkathon to Tirupati, in Parchur Assembly segment of Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

Firm resolve

Leading the march, Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti leader A. Siva Reddy vowed to continue the agitation till the State government announced Amaravati as the sole capital of the State.

Activists of the TDP, the CPI and the CPI(M) joined the padayatra that reached Parchur in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ranga Rao demanded that the YSRCP government give up its “unthoughtful decision” of locating capital at three places.

‘State sans capital’

It was unfortunate that the residuary State of Andhra Pradesh remained without capital as Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, after backing Amaravati as the State capital while in the Opposition, retracted after coming to power, Mr. Ranga Rao said.

TDP State vice-president D. Janardhan Rao, TDP MLAs Dola Balaveeranjaneya Swamy and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, and CPI Prakasam district secretary M.L. Narayana were among those who expressed their solidarity with the agitating farmers who had parted with their valuable lands for the great cause.