Decision to grant new MEO posts in A.P. hailed

‘It will strengthen the monitoring mechanism of schools’

Member of Legislative Council (MLC) from Guntur and Krishna teachers’ constituency Kalpalatha Reddy on Sunday expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning 692 additional posts of Mandal Education Officers (MEOs).

Speaking at a meeting where leaders of teacher associations performed ‘ksheerabhishekham’ to a portrait of the Chief Minister, Ms. Kalpalatha said the decision would strengthen the monitoring mechanism of schools now that two separate posts of MEOs were being allotted for academics and administration due to increased workload.