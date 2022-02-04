Decision taken on new districts without consultations: CPI

Not eliciting opinions of stakeholders is sign of autocratic behaviour of CM, says Ramakrishna

The CPI has accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of resorting to autocratic behaviour while issuing a draft notification with regard to the formation of new districts in the State without board-based consultation with political parties, stakeholders and even his own party MLAs.

Party’s State secretary K. Ramakrishna o Thursday told the media that there was no need to send the draft notification online to the Cabinet Ministers at the midnight and seek their consent. “Sufficient time should have been taken for broad-based consultative meetings by the District Collectors with all stakeholders and political leaders at the grassroots level. However, it was not done and this is leading to the wave of unrest and demand for different combinations and permutations of mandals or new district headquarters,” he said, adding that ‘decision on the new districts should have been done in a more democratic way’.

The Chief Minister, despite having good advisers in the YSRCP, blocked all the views and released the draft notification in a way he wanted, the CPI leader alleged.

‘Warning signal’

Describing the gathering of government employees and teachers in Vijayawada on Thursday as a ‘befitting answer to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s autocratic behaviour’, Mr. Ramakrishna said it was a warning signal.

“Not eliciting opinions of the employees’ unions on the PRC recommendations and disregarding the scientific study done by the Ausutosh Mishra Committee over 18 months spending crores of rupees before finalising the Interim Relief, was a disregard to the democratic process,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.