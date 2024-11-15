ADVERTISEMENT

Decision soon on inquiry into ‘dotted land scam’, says Revenue Minister Satya Prasad

Published - November 15, 2024 06:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Invoking Section 22-A of the AP Registration Act as a tool to grab private lands merits a detailed inquiry and stringent action against the culprits, he says

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A. Satya Prasad said that a decision would be taken whether to set up a House Committee to look into the alleged ‘dotted lands scam’. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister A. Satya Prasad said during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly on November 14 (Thursday) that a decision would be taken on whether to set up a House Committee to look into the alleged ‘dotted lands scam’ that had taken place during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime or get the inquiry done by a sitting judge of the High Court after holding due consultations.

Mr. Prasad stated that the matter was in Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s notice, and the invoking of Section 22-A of the AP Registration Act as a tool to grab private lands merited a detailed inquiry and stringent action against the culprits.

Andhra Pradesh government initiates probe into ‘biggest-ever’ land scams in country

Madugula MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said it was a ₹2 lakh crore scam, and alleged that YSRCP leaders V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Y.V. Subba Reddy were behind the land grabbing on a large scale in Visakhapatnam district.

Lands that belonged to the activists of the TDP, the BJP and the Jana Sena Party were included under Section 22-A to take political revenge, and the common people were also not spared if they refused to give up their lands.

Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy claimed to have concrete evidence of the scam in Visakhapatnam district and was prepared to submit the same to the inquiry officers.

MLAs Kondru Murali Mohan, Sreeram Rajagopal, Bathula Balaramakrishna, Putta Sudhakar Yadav and Ch. Vamsi Krishna said it was a Statewide scam which the government should take seriously.

