Decision regarding conduct of Teppotsavam in Vijayawada will be made on Wednesday: Minister

Water flow in Krishna river and weather conditions have to be taken into consideration, Kottu Satyanarayana says

Despite uncertainty, arrangements are under way for the grand conduct of Teppotsavam, in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The decision regarding the conduct of ‘Hamsa Vahana Teppotsavam’, the celestial boat ride of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Kanaka Durga in the river Krishna, would be taken only on Wednesday after taking into consideration the water flow and weather conditions, said Endowments Minister Kottu Satyanarayana on Monday.

Teppotsavam, conducted in the evening on Dasami, marks the end of ten-day-long Dasara celebrations at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada.

If permission is denied by irrigation officials, there would be no boat ride but processional deities would be placed on the Hamsa vahanam (a special boat built in the shape of ‘Hamsa’) and ‘puja’ would be performed.

Despite the uncertainty, foolproof arrangements are being made for the conduct of ‘Teppotsavam’ as per the traditions. If the programme is being conducted, no devotee will be permitted at Durga ghat. They can watch the festivities from the Prakasam Barrage.

It may be noted that last year, the celestial boat ride was cancelled due to heavy flow in the river. In 2020 too, the boat ride was confined to the Durga ghat. The boat was anchored at the ghat and the processional deities were kept for a while in the boat.

The Endowments Minister said that except for ₹500 ticket (VIP), all other special darshan tickets would stand cancelled on Wednesday. All other four queue lines would be used for devotees having free darshan.

Special darshan facility would be available for differently-abled people from 10 a.m. to 12 noon and again from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., he said.