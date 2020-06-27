Decision on UG, PG exams as per Centre’s guidelines: Andhra Education Minister

VIJAYAWADA

27 June 2020 16:54 IST

Department sets up toll-free number (1800-123-123-124) for students to clarify doubts related to their lessons.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on June 27 said a decision on the UG and PG examinations would be taken based on the guidelines given by the Centre.

Addressing a review meeting on Naadu-Nedu, at the Samagra Shiksha office, the Minister said the department had set up a toll-free number (1800-123-123-124) for students to clarify doubts related to their lessons. He said a separate toll free number would be given for headmasters to apprise the department higher-ups of their problems.

Advertising

Advertising

Informing that schools would be reopened soon, the Minister said, of the nearly-4,000 schools identified for implementation of Naadu-Nedu programme, 15,750 of them had been selected in the first phase. Funds to the tune of ₹504 crore had been spent so far on implementation of the programme and ₹710-crore revolving fund was set up for the purpose. He said the results of the works being taken up under Naadu-Nedu would show by July-end.

“The government’s focus was mainly on development of education, medical and health and infrastructure segments. Naadu-Nedu envisaged development of infrastructure facilities in schools by involving officials of allied departments,” he said. He said all accounts related to the works were made available online to maintain transparency.

Speaking about the YSR Congress Party’s policy of reverse tenders, the Minister said it had helped the government save ₹143 crore so far. Assuring all possible support to school Principals, the Minister said he would soon speak to teachers’ associations and headmasters’ association.