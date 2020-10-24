Decision on local body polls after December: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

24 October 2020 00:32 IST

‘We need to be cautious as second COVID wave is expected’

The government will take a decision on conducting elections to the local bodies after December as the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to rise in the next two months, Industries Minister M. Goutham Reddy has said.

“We are now witnessing a lull. It is expected that the virus will intensify as the festivals draw to a close,” the Minister observed while addressing the media here on Friday.

Mr. Goutham Reddy said there could be a second wave, and the government needed to be cautious.

Experts had been warning of an upsurge, the government would, therefore, not take a hasty decision on the elections, he added.

Asked what was preventing the government from holding the elections when Bihar was going to the polls in spite of the prevalence of COVID-19, Mr. Goutham Reddy said the Assembly elections there had to be conducted as per the statutory requirement. “It is not proper to make a comparison between the local body polls in A.P. and the elections in Bihar,” he added.