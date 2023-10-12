Decision on language subjects in CBSE syllabus not taken, says A.P. Minister Botcha Satyanarayana

October 12, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on October 11 (Wednesday) said a decision on the language subjects to be added in the CBSE syllabus was yet to be taken.

Speaking at a meeting on ‘Functioning of CBSE Schools with Reference to Jawahar Navodaya Vidayalayas in Andhra Pradesh’, held at the Samagra Siksha wing of the School Education Department, the Minister said the government ushered in curriculum reforms from the academic year 2021-22 with a long-term goal of enabling students in the State-run schools to face the challenges of the 21st century and become “global citizens”.

The meeting was attended by principals of the Jawahar Navodaya Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, which follow the Central syllabus.

He said the meeting was organised to get feedback from the principals of these educational institutions and discuss key issues such as subjects to be taught in the government schools affiliated to CBSE, qualification of the teaching staff, teacher-student ratio, laboratories, library facility, school maintenance, record-keeping and administrative and academic activities.

Other crucial issues that came up for discussions were the CBSE examination system and evaluation pattern, capacity-building among teachers and issue of the certificates.

The Minister said the issue of how many subjects should be included in the CBSE syllabus would be taken up in another round of talks.

Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash, Commissioner, School Education S. Suresh Kumar, Samagra Shiksha State Project Director B. Srinivasa Rao and other officials of the department were present at the meeting.