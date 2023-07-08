“Decide whether its me or Naidu,” CM tells farmers

July 08, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - KALYANADURGAM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said it was time the farmers decided whether to stand by his government, which introduced a chain of welfare schemes for them, or Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who had devastated their fortunes during his rule.

Addressing a public meeting at Kalyanadurgam mandal headquarters, marking the birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Farmers’ Day celebrations, Mr. Jagan said that by not coming to the rescue of farmers even at times of drought, Mr. Naidu proved himself to be a politician with no ethics. Referring to Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan as “adopted son (Datta Putrudu)“, the Chief Minister faulted him for not questioning the injustice to farmers during the TDP regime.

“In the ensuing 2024 elections, they (Opposition parties) will come to you with falsehood against our government. Be cautious and stay away from falling prey to the false propaganda against the YSRCP government, “ Mr. Jagan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that to galvanise agriculture in the State, utmost importance was given to the welfare schemes for farmers. Listing out various schemes, including the Rythu Barossa Kendras, zero-interest loans, crop insurance, input subsidies, 9-hour free power in the daytime, and mobile veterinary clinics, Mr. Jagan said the day was not far away when the entire world would look to Andhra Pradesh for guidance towards farmer’s friendly administration.

“Our government provided ₹7,802 crore as crop insurance to benefit 54.48 lakh farmers in four years. But, the TDP government doled out a meagre ₹3,411 crore to 30 lakh farmers in the entire five years. During Naidu’s rule, at any given time, over 300 mandals in the State used to remain drought-affected. In our regime, not even one mandal has faced drought,” he said.

The Chief Minister said his government was synonymous with transparency and fool-proof schemes for the farmers, where the middlemen system and corruption were eradicated through direct benefit transfer.

Later, the Chief Minister released ₹1,117.21 crore into the accounts of 10.20 lakh farmers towards crop insurance benefits through direct benefit transfer. He also formally inaugurated 52 YSR Agri Test Lab buildings in the State.

Earlier, Mr. Jagan arrived at Puttaparthi airport in Sri Satya Sai District and reached Kalyana Durgam by chopper at noon. State Ministers Usha Sree Charan, P. Ramachandra Reddy, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, senior leaders of the YSRCP, Collector Gowthami, and police officials were present. A large number of farmers from all over Anantapur and SSS district thronged the public meeting venue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.