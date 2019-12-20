Decentralising governance will not usher in development: Naidu

The government is mocking the plight of the farmers of Amaravati, TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has alleged.

Addressing the media here on Friday after winding up his three-day review of the district unit of the party, Mr. Naidu said that the farmers had voluntarily parted with their lands for the development of the Capital city with full faith in the TDP government. “The YSRCP government is breaching that trust,” Mr. Naidu charged.

Referring to the three Capitals mooted by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Assembly, Mr. Naidu observed that decentralising governance would not help develop the State.

“The State will witness all-round development only when the government decentralises development,” he added.

‘Golden goose’

“The TDP government handed over Amaravati, the golden goose, to the YSRCP government. By not developing it, the government is only cheating the farmers,” he added.

“The YSRCP government has stalled all developmental works initiated by the TDP government citing corruption in every work,” Mr. Naidu said.

“Many companies have left the State. While we brought several companies to the State, the YSRCP is driving them away,” he charged.

Referring to the government’s decision to introduce English medium in State-run schools, Mr. Naidu said that the TDP was the first to envision it. “However, we are in favour of offering both English and Telugu mediums. Let the parents and students decide. The government cannot impose its preference on people,” he said.

Alleging that violence against women had gone up in the State, Mr. Naidu alleged that the authorities were not taking action the perpetrators of crime.