Decentralised development will spur growth in Prakasam: Balineni

The decentralised development model of the YSR Congress Party government in the State will spur growth in Prakasam district, said Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Speaking after paying floral tributes to statesman Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu during the 51st District Formation Day fete, he said it was unfortunate that the district had not developed to the expected levels in the past.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is very particular in ensuring speedy development of all the regions, including Prakasam,” he said, adding farmers could expect water flowing to their lands from Veligonda Project later this year.

‘A solution to water woes’

Education Minister A. Suresh, a member of the high-power committee on State capital, hailed the distributive capital model as an apt one for balanced regional development. Big ticket projects like sea port at Ramayapatnam and Donakonda Industrial Corridor would see light of the day, he said.

The reservoir at Bollapalli would ensure a permanent solution to the water woes of Prakasam ryots in the areas that fall under Nagarjuna Sagar Right Bank Canal ayacut.

A glimpse into the past

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy urged the Ministers to ensure inclusion of Prakasam in the list of seven backward districts identified at the time of adoption of the State Reorganisation Act by the Centre. On his part, he promised to strive for getting maximum funds from the Centre for the district.

A friendly cricket tournament was organised among the teams led by the Ministers, District Collector, Superintendent of Police and the mediapersons on the occasion.

A photo exhibition was also organised with some rare pictures dating back to the freedom struggle movement, including the one in which Prakasam Pantulu is bearing his chest during a protest against the visit of Simon Commission to Madras.