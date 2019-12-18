Andhra Pradesh

Decentralised development is CM’s motto, says Minister

more-in

‘Govt.’s next step will be based on the recommendations of the expert committee’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted the development of three Capital cities – Amaravati (legislative), Visakhapatnam (executive) and Kurnool (judicial) – instead of one mega city in the Vijayawada-Guntur region as he believed that it would ensure decentralised development of the State, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said.

‘Long-term vision’

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said, “The Chief Minister does anything with a long-term vision. The model suggested by him will facilitate development of all the regions.”

Pointing out that the Chief Minister only hinted at the scope of having three Capitals in the three regions, the Minister made it clear that the government would take the next step on the basis of the recommendations of the expert committee headed by retired IAS officer G.N. Rao.

The TDP government had disregarded the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report, which was not even discussed in the Legislature, the Minister said.

People’s opinion were duly taken into account, and the government would abide by the procedures in giving its plans a tangible shape, the Minister said, and alleged that the Opposition was provoking the farmers in the Capital region to protest against what was a concept at the moment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
politics
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 8:35:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/decentralised-development-is-cms-motto-says-minister/article30340687.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY