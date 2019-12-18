Decentralised development is CM’s motto, says Minister

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has mooted the development of three Capital cities – Amaravati (legislative), Visakhapatnam (executive) and Kurnool (judicial) – instead of one mega city in the Vijayawada-Guntur region as he believed that it would ensure decentralised development of the State, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said.

‘Long-term vision’

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Venkataramaiah said, “The Chief Minister does anything with a long-term vision. The model suggested by him will facilitate development of all the regions.”

Pointing out that the Chief Minister only hinted at the scope of having three Capitals in the three regions, the Minister made it clear that the government would take the next step on the basis of the recommendations of the expert committee headed by retired IAS officer G.N. Rao.

The TDP government had disregarded the Sivaramakrishnan Committee report, which was not even discussed in the Legislature, the Minister said.

People’s opinion were duly taken into account, and the government would abide by the procedures in giving its plans a tangible shape, the Minister said, and alleged that the Opposition was provoking the farmers in the Capital region to protest against what was a concept at the moment.