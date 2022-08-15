Decentralised administration helping people in many ways: Minister

Village and ward volunteer system proved to be effective: Minister

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM
August 15, 2022 22:00 IST

Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu holding a visually-challenged girl who gave cultural performance in Vizianagaram on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Chief Minister and district in-charge Budi Mutyala Naidu on Monday said that decentralised administration had been made a reality with the initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He said that Mahatma Gandhi had strongly recommended administration at the doorstep of the people to ensure speedy progress of the nation.

Hoisting the national flag at the Police grounds here as part of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, Mr. Mutyala Naidu said that village and ward volunteer system was helping in implementing welfare and developmental schemes in a systematic way without giving any scope for corruption.

He said that the government had planned to ensure more income to farmers by approving a ₹7,500 crore credit plan for the year 2022-23. He said that poor people were able to get their dream homes with the construction of Jagananna colonies.

Several public representatives, including Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy, Collector A. Suryakumari and SP M. Deepika were present during the celebrations. Cultural events organised on the occasion enthralled everyone.

