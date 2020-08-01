‘Decentralisation will ensure development of A.P.’

TIRUPATI

01 August 2020 23:05 IST

YSRCP leaders take out rally in Tirupati

YSR Congress Party leaders and cadres welcomed the Governor’s assent to the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bills - 2020, and said that the decision would pave the way for all-round development of the State.

Led by MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, party leaders gathered at TUDA Circle and garlanded the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and hailed the decision as a people’s victory.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy took out a procession amidst the beating of drums along the arterial roads of the city. Speaking on the occasion, he said the passage of the bill would augur well for the State in establishing an executive capital in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool, even while retaining the legislative capital in Amaravati region.

“With this, the fruits of development will be shared across the State, thus ensuring balanced growth and development,” he said.

He thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for taking a progressive stand and hailed the ‘path-breaking decision’ to place the State on the fast-track to progress.