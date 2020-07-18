Decentralisation unacceptable to all stakeholders, says Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has requested Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan not to give his assent to the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and the CRDA Repeal Bills.

In a letter to the Governor on Saturday, Mr. Lakshminarayana stated that the proposed decentralisation of capital was not acceptable to all the stakeholders who had contributed to the development of Amaravati, which was identified by the previous government as the capital city post bifurcation.

The proposal was also not welcomed by the people, Mr. Lakshminarayana claimed, and requested the Governor to consider the constitutional aspects of the Bills, the stand taken by various stakeholders, and the people’s wish to have Amaravati as their capital while taking a decision.

‘Unconstitutional’

Mr. Lakshminarayana pointed out that the submission of Bills for Governor’s clearance was unconstitutional as they were referred to a select committee by the Legislative Council. Besides, the matter was sub judice.

He insisted that the decentralisation Bill was against the A.P. Reorganization Act, 2014, which provided for only one capital.

The TDP government had raised ₹2,000 crore through the Amaravati Bonds for development of the capital region. The Central government too extended financial support to the project, he said.

Farmers had given 32,000 acres of fertile land on the contractual agreement that there would be only one capital in the Amaravati region, the BJP leader said. Considering these factors, the Governor should refrain from clearing the Bills, he said.