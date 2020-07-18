Decentralisation, CRDA repeal Bills deemed passed: Minister

Agriculture Minister K. Kanna Babu has claimed that the Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions and CRDA Repeal Bills were deemed to be passed, as one month has elapsed after their introduction in the Legislative Council for the second time, as per Clause-2 of Article 197 of the Constitution notwithstanding the fact that they were not cleared by the Upper House and were instead referred to a select committee.
He questioned why Telugu Desam Party floor leader in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and his party members, who were staunchly opposing the Bills, did not object when they (the Bills) were moved for the second time.
Addressing mediapersons here on Saturday, Mr. Kannababu said Mr. Ramakrishnudu had been supporting the anti-Constitutional manoeuvres of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and he was offering advice to the Governor on what he should do with the Bills.
He alleged that Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed had thrown the Bills into jeopardy by using his “so-called” discretionary powers under the directions of Mr. Naidu who was present in the House at that time.
Mr. Ramakrishnudu wrote to the Governor requesting him not to give his nod to the Bills as per his party’s agenda. but not out of genuine concern for the farmers who gave their lands in Amaravati, the Minister said, adding that it was Mr. Naidu who hyped up Amaravati as a global city but failed to achieve any worthy progress. In fact, Mr. Naidu implemented his plans in blatant disregard of public opinion, he added.
