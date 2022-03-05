Decentralisation alone ensures development of all districts, says Botcha Satyanarayana

March 05, 2022

The Minister asserts that the YSRCP government is committed to the three-capital formula

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday said development of all the 13 districts of the State was possible only with decentralisation and establishment of three capitals. Addressing the media here, Mr. Satyanarayana said that Sivaramakrishnan Committee had also suggested that decentralisation would ensure speedy development of the backward areas. “The YSRCP government is committed to the three-capital formula, which can ensure equality and development of all the 13 districts. So, we will stick to it in the future since it is the crux of the A.P. Reorganisation Act,” said Mr. Satyanarayana. The Minister criticised the TDP and other parties for creating “unwanted disturbance” in the minds of people by objecting to the three-capital proposal.



