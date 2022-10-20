December quota of Tirumala seva tickets to be released on Friday

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
October 20, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The online quota of arjitha seva tickets for the month of December will be released at 3 p.m. on October 21.

Devotees can avail themselves of seva tickets relating to Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, Sahasra deeplankara seva under the quota.

Likewise, the electronic dip registrations for booking of various predawn rituals for the month will also be thrown open to devout from 10 a.m. on October 22.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The online quota of anga pradakshinam tokens for November will be made available on TTDs website from 10 a.m. on October 21

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
hinduism

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app