Andhra Pradesh

December quota of Tirumala seva tickets to be released on Friday

The online quota of arjitha seva tickets for the month of December will be released at 3 p.m. on October 21.

Devotees can avail themselves of seva tickets relating to Kalyanotsavam, Unjal seva, Sahasra deeplankara seva under the quota.

Likewise, the electronic dip registrations for booking of various predawn rituals for the month will also be thrown open to devout from 10 a.m. on October 22.

The online quota of anga pradakshinam tokens for November will be made available on TTDs website from 10 a.m. on October 21


