December-end deadline to rehabilitate Polavaram-displaced families: Collector

The Hindu Bureau November 07, 2022 06:43 IST

They should be rehabilitated in the colonies within the +41 contour, says Prasanna Venkatesh

Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Kumar on Sunday directed the officials to ensure rehabilitation of the Polavaram project displaced families within the +41 contour by the end of December. In a review meeting with the contractors and Polavaram project Resettlement and Rehabilitation authorities here, Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh said the Polavaram-displaced should be rehabilitated in the colonies within the +41 contour. “December-end has been set as the deadline for rehabilitation of the affected families in the colonies whose construction has been completed,” said Mr. Prasanna Venkatesh. The construction activity at Velerpadu and Repakagommu has been completed. Joint Collector and ITDA In-Charge Project Officer P. Arun Babu and other officials were present.



