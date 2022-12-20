Deceased worker’s family accuses A.P. Minister Ambati Rambabu of demanding bribe to release CMRF ex gratia

December 20, 2022 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - GUNTUR

A video has gone viral on social media in which a couple is seen levelling allegations against Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu that he had demanded a bribe to release the death insurance payout for their deceased son under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, a couple identified as Turaka Parlaiah and his wife Gangamma are seen claiming that their son was killed after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank recently, after which the State government had announced a compensation of ₹5 lakh to their family.

The couple claims that when they approached local YSRCP leader Ch. Sambasiva Rao and Mr. Rambabu to claim the money, the Irrigation Minister demanded a bribe of ₹2.50 lakh.

The video was reportedly circulated by the Jana Sena Party after JSP chief Pawan Kalyan and Mr. Rambabu traded barbs at each other in recent days. During his visit to Sattenapalli recently to distribute money to tenant farmers, Mr. Pawan Kalyan had accused Mr. Rambabu of ‘taking bribes even from the dead’. Mr. Rambabu then challenged the JSP chief that he would resign from the Cabinet if the latter could prove that he had ever indulged in corruption.

“This video is evidence of the Minister’s corruption,” JSP leader Mr. Sambasiva Rao said while releasing the video.

Rejecting the allegations as baseless, Mr. Rambabu said at a press conference at Sattenapalli on Tuesday that the JSP was spreading misinformation.

“In the same incident that occurred in August, two other people also died along with Ms. Gangamma’s son. One of them was the owner of the building in which the septic tank was located, and the other two are workers. After the incident, the families of the deceased workers demanded compensation from the family of the owner, stating that they did not have money to perform even the last rites. I then intervened on humanitarian grounds, and suggested to the owner’s family that they pay ₹2.50 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased workers, and that the money would be repaid to them from the ex gratia that would be given to the families in due course. The workers’ families had also agreed to the proposal,” Mr. Rambabu said.

“Later, I sent a request for the disbursal of ex gratia from the CMRF amounting to ₹5 lakh each for the deceased’s families. As agreed upon earlier, we asked the families of the workers to repay ₹2.50 lakh each to the owner’s family. We did no wrong in the entire episode, and it was just a humanitarian intervention to help the poor families in a time of distress,” Mr. Rambabu clarified.

The families of the owner and the second deceased worker also attended the press conference along with the Minister.