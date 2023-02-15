Debts of Discoms reached ₹50,000 crore during YSRCP rule: TDP

February 15, 2023 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that the power sector in Andhra Pradesh has been ‘destroyed’, pointing out that the total debt burden on the Discoms has touched the ₹50,000-crore mark during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) rule.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, TDP national spokesperson K. Pattabhiram said that there was no truth in the claims of Energy Minister P. Ramachandra Reddy that the energy sector had achieved excellent results and that the consumers were happy.

“Damage has been done to the sector after the YSRCP assumed the office. When the TDP came to power in 2014, the total debts on the Dscoms was ₹13,834 crore which went up to ₹18,022 crore at the end of the tenure in 2018-19. In a way, the debt during the TDP regime was only ₹4,188 crore. The figures reached from ₹18,022 crore to ₹50,004 crore during teh YSRCP tenure,” he said.