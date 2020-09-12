Debts drive young farming couple to end lives

A young farming couple allegedly ended their lives on Friday by consuming pesticide in their house at Ramarajpuram village in Pamidi mandal reportedly following “insurmountable” financial debts. They are survived by a three-year-old son and a 13-month-old daughter.

According to family members of the couple, they were rushed to the Pamidi government hospital on Friday evening, where Anusha, 25, died. Her husband, Bhogati Bayyapureddy, 27, was immediately shifted to GGH, Anantapur, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bayyapureddy and Anusha, who were married six years ago, had nine acres of land in the village and had sown cotton for the first time. They had given their land for lease all these years, but following an accident Bayyapureddy lost his job and decided to cultivate the land himself. Heavy untimely rains, however, hit his crop hard.

According to Bayyapureddy’s father, the family ran into huge financial problems after the daughter was born with a medical condition. They incurred huge expenditure on the treatment of the baby and also on Bayyapureddy after his accident last year.

There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com