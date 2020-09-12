Debts drive young farming couple to end lives

A young farming couple allegedly ended their lives on Friday by consuming pesticide in their house at Ramarajpuram village in Pamidi mandal reportedly following “insurmountable” financial debts. They are survived by a three-year-old son and a 13-month-old daughter.
According to family members of the couple, they were rushed to the Pamidi government hospital on Friday evening, where Anusha, 25, died. Her husband, Bhogati Bayyapureddy, 27, was immediately shifted to GGH, Anantapur, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Bayyapureddy and Anusha, who were married six years ago, had nine acres of land in the village and had sown cotton for the first time. They had given their land for lease all these years, but following an accident Bayyapureddy lost his job and decided to cultivate the land himself. Heavy untimely rains, however, hit his crop hard.
According to Bayyapureddy’s father, the family ran into huge financial problems after the daughter was born with a medical condition. They incurred huge expenditure on the treatment of the baby and also on Bayyapureddy after his accident last year.
There is always someone to talk to at: 100; 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath