Debt-ridden handloom worker dies by suicide in A.P.’s Sri Sathya Sai district

Published - June 02, 2024 06:48 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The deceased operated four looms and had a debt of approximately ₹20 lakh

K Umashanker
A debt-ridden handloom worker reportedly died by suicide in Somandepalli mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on June 2 (Sunday).

The deceased, Rafiq (43), had been a handloom worker for nearly two decades, supporting his family by operating four looms. However, due to the lack of marketing and investment, he was compelled to cease operations.

This had led to a debt of approximately ₹20 lakh, accrued for both maintaining the looms and supporting his family.

Making things worse, his creditors allegedly went to his residence and demanded payment of money for expired cheques.

Rafiq is survived by his wife Yasmin, daughter Shahina, and son Shekshavali. The area police conducted an inquiry and registered a case.

(Those with suicidal tendencies and in need of counselling can dial 100.)

