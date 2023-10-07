HamberMenu
‘Debt-ridden’ farmer, ‘salary-deprived’ SSA worker die by suicide in Kurnool

October 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - KURNOOL

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

In a tragic incident, a farmer reportedly died by suicide at Angaskal village of Aluru mandal in Kurnool district on Saturday.

Jayaramudu (55) took a bank loan of ₹6 lakh and borrowed money from private moneylenders, for cultivating on his three-acre land along with the 10 acres he took lease of. However, due to crop failure, he could not clear the debts.

Unable to withstand the mounting pressure from the bank and moneylenders, he took the extreme step. The police shifted the body to an area hospital and registered a case.

SSA accountant ends life

In another incident, one Ramana, working as an accountant with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan wing at Adoni mandal headquarters, had reportedly killed himself at his house on Friday night. The news came to light on Saturday.

According to the information, Ramana remained distressed as he was not getting his salary paid for the last four months and was finding it difficult to pay the rent or bring home provisions, his family members told the police. The police shifted the body to an area hospital and are investigating.

Those in distress could seek help and counselling by calling helpline number 100.

