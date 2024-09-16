GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Debt-ridden farmer ‘ends’ life in Anantapur district

Published - September 16, 2024 07:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A farmer, Rajasekhar (34), hailing from Chintalampalli village in Guntakal mandal of Anantapur district reportedly committed suicide on Sunday night, unable to bear the burden of debts. The tragic incident came to light on Monday.

According to the villagers, Rajasekhar used to cultivate chilli crops on his four-acre farm and over the last three years, the crop had suffered due to the ‘Tamara Nalli’ infection. This time, he planted groundnuts for cultivation, however, the entire crop was destroyed due to intermittent rains at the time of harvest. Apart from this, 20 acres of the farmer’s land belonging to the same village was leased out this year.

His relatives said that when the debtors demanded payment, Mr. Rajasekhar could not bear the burden of shame, so he went to his farm and ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance.

As he did not turn up even by late night, his uncle went to the farm, found him near the embankment of a tank, and took him to a private hospital in Guntakal, where he passed away. The farmer is survived by a daughter studying in Class 9 and a six-year-old boy. The police registered a case and shifted the body to an area hospital for post-mortem.

Those in distress and struggling with suicidal thoughts can dial 100.

