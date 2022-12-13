Debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh has seen no development, says Congress

December 13, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The three regional parties are vying with each other to cosy up to the BJP, alleges APCC working president Rakesh Reddy

A.D. Rangarajan

The Congress party on Tuesday lashed out at the YSRCP government for ‘pushing the State into a debt trap and attempting to brush its lack of development under the carpet’.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president P. Rakesh Reddy said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government had no qualms over unabashedly siding with the Central government even though the latter had ignored the interests of the State. Post bifurcation, successive State governments have taken loans to the tune of ₹8 lakh crore, which poses a risk to the economic stability of the State government and its people, he said.

Slams BJP

“The three regional parties in the State have no interest in the development of the State and are vying with each other to cosy up to the BJP,” Mr. Rakesh Reddy alleged. He remarked that the BJP had no chance of seeing any growth in the State as it has virtually become a ‘Babu Jagan Pawan’ party.

Reiterating the statement of party chief Rahul Gandhi of offering Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh if elected to power, Mr. Rakesh Reddy said the party would also continue with Amaravati as the State capital, get special packages for Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra backward regions, complete the Polavaram project on schedule, retain Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in the public sector and also establish the Kadapa steel plant.

PCC General Secretary D. Rambhupal Reddy and SC/ST cell State coordinator Chitti Babu took part.

