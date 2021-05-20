Deaths due to COVID keep rising

VIJAYAWADA

20 May 2021 23:37 IST

Highest-ever daily toll of 114 reported; cumulative tally crosses 15 lakh

The State reported the highest single-day toll of 114 deaths and 22,610 new infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The toll reached 9,800 and the cumulative tally crossed the 15 lakh mark and reached 15,21,142.

During the past five days, 1.09 lakh cases were reported, and in May so far 4.19 lakh infections were reported and 3.31 lakh patients recovered.

The number of recoveries also crossed the 13-lakh mark and reached 13,02,208 as 23,098 patients have recovered in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 85.61% and the death rate was at 0.64%. The number of active cases slightly came down to 2,09,134.

The daily positivity rate of the 1,01,281 samples tested in the past day was 22.32%. The daily positivity rate is gradually decreasing in the past five days.

The overall positivity rate of 1.83 crore samples was at 8.29% and in the past 20 days nearly 20 lakh samples were tested and 21.4% of them turned positive.

New deaths and infections

West Godavari has again reported 17 new deaths, the highest in a day so far. It was followed by Chittoor which reported 15 new deaths. East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam reported 10 new deaths each while Anantapur and Vizianagaram reported nine new deaths each.

Krishna reported eight and Kurnool and Prakasam reported seven deaths each. Nellore and Srikakulam reported five each and Kadapa reported two deaths.

East Godavari reported 3,602 new infections and was followed by Chittoor (3,185), West Godavari (2,066), Visakhapatnam (1,984), Anantapur (1,794), Guntur (1,584), Prakasam (1,523), Srikakulam (1,517), Nellore (1,219), Kurnool (1,178), Krishna (1,084), Kadapa (989) and Vizianagaram (885).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,96,267), Chittoor (1,67,043), Guntur (1,39,278), West Godavari (1,27,138), Anantapur (1,23,243), Visakhapatnam (1,20,792), Nellore (1,08,582), Kurnool (1,04,681), Srikakulam (99,374), Prakasam (96,629), Kadapa (87,039),Krishna (80,293) and Vizianagaram (67,888).