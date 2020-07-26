Deaths cross 1,000, cases nearing 1 lakh

The State’s COVID-19 deaths crossed the 1,000-mark with 56 fatalities and 7,627 fresh cases reported in 24 hours. The total number of cases has gone up to 96,298 and death toll reached 1,041, as of Sunday morning, according to the Health Department bulletin.

The death toll almost doubled in the past nine days. The first 534 deaths occurred in 128 days since the first COVID-19 positive case was reported, while the last 507 deaths were reported in the past nine days. The overall death rate is 1.08%.

Over 70% of the deaths were reported since July 13.

Kurnool top in fatalities

Kurnool district reported the highest of 162 deaths so far with six new fatalities. It is followed by Krishna (144 deaths, 5 new), East Godavari (122, 9), Guntur (98,1), Anantapur (83, 2), West Godavari (79, 5), Chittoor (77, 4), Visakhapatnam (73, 8), Srikakulam (60, 5), Prakasam (48, 1), Vizianagaram (36, 3), Kadapa (31, 2) and Nellore (28, 5).

While Krishna continues to have the highest death rate at 2.58%, Nellore has the lowest of 0.64%.

The recovery rate is at 48.08% with 3,046 new recoveries and 46,301 overall recoveries. As many as 48,956 patients are being treated currently in the State.

District-wise cases

Meanwhile, Kurnool district reported 1,213 new cases, East Godavari 1,095, West Godavari 859, Visakhapatnam 784, Anantapur 734, Chittoor 573, Guntur 547, Kadapa 396, Krishna 332, Nellore 329, Srikakulam 276, Vizianagaram 247 and Prakasam 242.

The district tallies of local cases are as follows: East Godavari (13,486), Kurnool (11,570), Guntur (10,003), Anantapur (9,723), West Godavari (8,412), Chittoor (7,442), Visakhapatnam (6,781), Krishna (5,580), Kadapa (4,757), Srikakulam (4,574), Nellore (4,354), Prakasam (3,549), Vizianagaram (3,172).

So far the State has tested 16.43 lakh samples, 47,645 of them in the past day. The overall positivity rate of the tests has increased to 5.86% and the tests per million ratio is at 30,774.