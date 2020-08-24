Death toll rises to 440 in Prakasam, Nellore

1,908 new cases reported from the two districts

The intensity of coronavirus spread refused to lessen in the south coastal Andhra region as the death toll in SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts rose to 440 with 43 persons succumbing to the viral disease in the region in the last 48 hours as of Sunday.

SPSR Nellore district accounted for 26 fresh deaths and Prakasam district 17. With this, 223 patients in Prakasam district and 217 in SPSR Nellore district have so far lost the battle against the disease.

As many as 1,908 persons, including 985 in SPSR Nellore district, tested positive for the disease, according to a health bulletin released on Sunday night.

With this, the cumulative positive cases increased to 39,158 in the districts, including 22,577 in SPSR Nellore district.

Health authorities who were struggling to cope with ever increasing number of patients, had some reprieve as the difference between new admissions and discharges from hospitals narrowed. As many as 1,960 patients, including 1,112 in Prakasam, were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals during the period in the two districts. The number of active cases stood at 6,606 in Nellore and 6,069 in Prakasam.

As many as 15 new containment clusters were formed in Prakasam district as the disease spread across 331 clusters. The district witnessed 58 deaths in less than a week. As many as 56 patients were put in intensive care unit as their condition remained critical. The number of in-patients in COVID-19 hospitals stood at 928 in the district, where over 4,000 asymptomatic patients were treated from their homes and another 1,000 patients from COVID-19 Care Centres.