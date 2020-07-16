Death toll mounts to 37 in Prakasam, Nellore districts

ONGOLE/NELLORE

16 July 2020 23:40 IST

Relaxations withdrawn in Chirala and Kandukur towns

Coronavirus continues to wreck havoc in south coastal A.P. as 11 more persons died in Prakasam and Nellore districts during the last 24 hours.

Eight persons succumbed in Ongole, taking the toll to 21 in Prakasam district. In Nellore, the toll increased to 16 with three more deaths, health officials said.’

Containment zones

Five more containment zones were formed in Prakasam as 125 persons from across the district tested positive. With this, the tally shot up to 1,806, which had 47 very active clusters and 76 active clusters. The health condition of 400 patients was stable, health officials said.

Meanwhile, 44 patients were cured of the disease and discharged from hospital. As many as 2,255 persons tested negative during the period. A four-year-old girl from Kanigiri and a six-year-old boy from Ongole were among the infected.

Lockdown was strictly enforced in Ongole which registered the highest number of 22 fresh cases. It topped the district in the incidence with 334 confirmed cases.

Relaxations to lockdown were withdrawn also in Chirala and Kandukur towns,which reported 17 new cases each to take the count to 172 and 125 respectively. Six more persons got infected in remote Ballikurava village,which now has 23 positive cases. The virus was very active in Pamur village with 234 cases, including 13 fresh cases after a Chennai returnee tested positive for the disease. Fresh cases were reported from villages such as P.C. Palli, V.V. Palem, Thallur, Tarlupadu, T. Cheruvu and Yeddanapudi. Three persons who had returned from Hyderabad were among the newly-infected.