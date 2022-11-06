Death toll increases to five in Bommanahal electrocution

Woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital succumbed to injuries on Friday night

Woman undergoing treatment at a private hospital succumbed to injuries on Friday night

The death toll in the Bommanahal electrocution incident increased to five, after a victim, Palthuru Lakshmi, 40, undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ballari, died on Friday night.

The incident happened on Tuesday when four farm labourers hailing from Dargah Honnuru village in Bommanahal Mandal of Anantapur district died on the spot after a live 11 KV wire snapped and fell on the tractor-trailer carrying them.

Ms. Lakshmi, along with two others were hospitalised. She, however, succumbed to the injuries on Friday night.

Rayadurg MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy along with other SPDCL officials handed over the cheques for the State Government’s compensation amount of ₹10 lakh to her family members at the village on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the State Government has posted B. Surendra as the new APSPDCL Superintendent Engineer for the undivided Anantapur district. He used to work as the Deputy Executive Engineer at Anantapur.