Death toll in KK Line mishap rises to three

The death toll in the boulder collapse between Chimidapalli and Borra Guhalu railway stations on the Kottavalasa-Kirandul (KK) Line has gone up to three, with two more persons succumbing to their injuries on Wednesday.

Boulders fell on the track due to incessant rains over the past few days on the hills, in the early hours of Tuesday. The workers were clearing the boulders when another landslip occurred at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. One railway employee died in the accident on Tuesday while six others sustained grievous injuries.

V. Suresh (39), a railway employee, had died on Tuesday. The two other persons who died on Wednesday are contract workers. They were identified by railway officials as Veera Swamy and Suri Babu (both aged 45).

The condition of three more persons undergoing treatment is said to be serious.

