Death toll goes up to four; 11 more test positive for coronavirus in State

The State has reported one more death due to COVID-19, taking the toll to four so far. The deceased, a 45-year-old man from Kurnool district, was admitted to the Kurnool Government General Hospital on April 1 and was tested positive for the virus later.

The man with type 2 diabetes succumbed to the disease two days later on April 3, a bulletin by the Health Department issued on Tuesday said. The deceased had no history of travel, which is an indication of community transmission in the district which reported the highest number of cases in the State.

On the other hand, Guntur reported nine more positive cases and Kadapa and Nellore reported one each case taking the State's tally to 314 as of Tuesday evening.

Kurnool with 74 cases is followed by Nellore (43), Guntur (41), Krishna (29), Kadapa (28), Prakasam (24), West Godavari (21), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (17), East Godavari (11), and Anantapur (6). So far six people recovered and were discharged from hospital.

While one patient has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit the remaining are stable and recovering, officials said.

Close to 4,000 samples were tested so far and most of them are either of the Delhi returnees or their close contacts.

More positive cases are likely to be reported as the government is going for testing of samples of symptomatic persons, healthcare professionals, workers, sanitation workers, persons suffering from fever and people from the containment clusters across the State.