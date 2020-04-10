Death toll 6, positive cases touch 363 in State

The State has reported one more death due to COVID-19 from Narsaraopet in Guntur district and 15 more positive cases from four districts taking the death toll to six and tally to 363 as of Thursday evening.

The Narsaraopet man, a 45-year-old, died two hours after he had approached the Government General Hospital, Guntur on April 7 and had no history of travel to abroad or any hot spots, officials say. He was a tuberculosis patient and was in a critical condition when he visited the GGH. It was revealed that he succumbed due to COVID-19 after his samples taken after the death tested positive.

On the other hand, Prakasam district reported 11 new cases while Guntur reported two new cases (including the death case) and East Godavari and Kadapa districts reported one case each on Thursday. One patient in Chittoor district has recovered and has been discharged.

Kurnool, Guntur, Nellore worst hit

Kurnool district has a high incidence of the cases as it reported 74 in five days recently. However, no new cases came out in the last two days.

Meanwhile, Guntur district has reported a total of 51 cases – 31 in the past one week and one death.

Nellore district saw over 45 cases within a week and no new cases in the last two days.

The cases surged after the government began testing hundreds of Delhi returnees who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting and their close contacts in the past week.

A few critical

On the whole, Kurnool reported 75 cases so far, followed by Guntur (51), Nellore (48), Prakasam (38), Krishna (35), Kadapa (29), West Godavari (22), Visakhapatnam (20), Chittoor (20), Anantapur (13) and East Godavari (12).

Out of the 363 cases, 10 patients have recovered and discharged and six were dead. There are 347 active patients and a few of them are in a critical condition while a majority are stable and recovering, according to officials.