Death sentence in twin murder case in Nellore

The Special Court for the trial of Offences against Women cum VIII Additional District and Sessions Court in Nellore awarded the death sentence to the prime accused in the case of murder of a woman and her daughter.
The judgment comes exactly seven years after A. Shakunthala (45) and her daughter Bhargavi (20) were killed in February 2013, in their house in Harnathapuram area of Nellore town. Bhargavi was a medical student in a local college and her father, A. Dinakar Reddy, runs a pharmacy college in the town.
The accused, Sk. Imtiaz along with two minors, who were already convicted and sentenced to a three-year prison term in 2018, was engaged by Mr. Reddy to carry out elevation works to their new house. They killed the duo and absconded with cash and jewellery.
Mr. Reddy sustained injuries in the attack by the assailants.
