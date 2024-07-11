GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death of woman, daughter sparks blame game in Anantapur

Published - July 11, 2024 08:20 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident that took place in Mallikarjunapalli village under Kalyandurg mandal of Anantapur district, a mother reportedly ended her life by suicide after allegedly putting her nine-month-old daughter in a water sump. However, different stories are being spread regarding the incident.

Shanthakumar and Mamata (25) from Mallikarjunapalli village got married four years ago. They have a three-year-old daughter, Lasya, who stays at her grandmother’s house in Anantapur. The younger daughter (nine months) lived with the parents.

Shanthakumar is a daily wager and is known to be a YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) activist. A few days ago, there was a dispute between the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSRCP cadres in the village, and speculation was rife between the residents that Shanthakumar’s arrest was imminent.

His wife Mamata was said to have been deeply worried over the development and had reportedly ended her life by hanging herself in the bathroom on Wednesday evening. It was reported that before taking the extreme step, she had dropped her nine-month-old child in the water sump.

When Shanthakumar returned home late in the evening, he searched for his wife and daughter, only to find them dead. The YSRCP cadres in the village alleged that the TDP leaders’ threats were the reason for the death of the mother and daughter. However, police said that Mamata might have committed suicide due to health-related problems. Circle-Inspector (CI) Harinath said that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the incident. A case was registered. Those with suicidal tendencies and in need of counselling can dial 100.

