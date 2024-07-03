Death of woman after delivery sparks row as family alleges negligence by hospital in Vijayawada

The death of B. Madhavi, a volunteer, on July 3 (Wednesday) following alleged complications after delivery triggered a row as her family members accused the hospital authorities of negligence.

B. Madhavi had been visiting Padmavathi Hospital in Patamata for the past eight months for pregnancy-related checkups. Her husband, Prasanth, works at the Ganguru Sachivalayam.

“Madhavi went to the hospital on June 28 (Friday) after a bout of diarrhoea and vomiting. She was given medicines and sent home. We brought her to the hospital again on June 30 (Sunday) as she went into labour at around 12 a.m. She was in the eighth month of her pregnancy. The hospital asked us to pay ₹30,000 to admit her. We could arrange the amount only by 2.40 a.m. and it was then, after nearly three hours, that she was taken inside,” said Moses, brother-in-law of Madhavi.

Madhavi gave birth to twins, but they were stillborn. “The doctors told us that a C-section procedure was performed and that the babies were stillborn. Later, they said we should take Madhavi to another hospital as there was heavy bleeding and that she needed to be put on ventilator support,” he said, adding that they were not told about the cause of the babies’ death.

Madhavi was rushed to Andhra Hospitals immediately, where she died on July 3 (Wednesday). The hospital authorities told The Hindu she was brought in a critical condition and that they had told the family on the first day of admission that the chances of the women’s survival were remote.

Meanwhile, Madhavi’s brother and other relatives gathered outside Padmavathi Hospital and demanded that the doctor who treated her answer their questions. “We have been waiting here since morning, but none of the doctors has come out so far,” her brother was heard shouting while coming out of the hospital.

The police personnel, who were also on the spot, tried to calm the relatives. “We can register a case against the hospital but we do not have the wherewithal to fight them,” her brother-in-law said.

NTR District Medical and Health Officer M. Suhasini said they have formed a team of officials and doctors of the Government General Hospital (GGH) to probe the matter and see if there was any negligence on part of Padmavathi Hospital.

“The officials inspected the labour room and the hospital and also checked if the hospital had relevant documents. Until the inquiry report comes out, we cannot say if there was any negligence. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem,” she said. Investigation is on.