Death of three teachers triggers concern among unions over growing work pressure

April 22, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has expressed grief over the untimely death of three teachers in different regions while discharging their duties in the last three days.

In a statement, the Minister said Special Assistant Bhojappa died on Friday while evaluating the answer scripts of the SSC Public Examinations in Palnadu district. Another teacher Akondi Bangaraiah died while teaching in the classroom in Ambedkar Konaseema district while on Thursday, a mathematics teacher Srinivasa Rao, died suddenly while evaluating 10 th class answer scripts at a spot valuation camp in Bapatla.

The Minister conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved family members and also directed the officials concerned to make adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of the teachers who were on spot valuation duties.

Meanwhile, the untimely death of teachers in succession has triggered worry. The education system in the State is undergoing a process of enormous and rapid change and many among the teaching fraternity find it difficult to cope with the changing scenario.

Teacher unions complain of constant anxiety and apprehensions of reprimand. “There is enormous pressure on teachers. The departmental higher-ups bring pressure on the District Education Officers and Regional Joint Directors who in turn pass the same on to the teachers at the ground level,” said Ch. Manjula, president of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation (APTF). Citing the suspension of four officers, including a DEO and an MEO, for delay in supply of textbooks, she said the root of the problem is not being addressed.

Heatwave conditions

The death of two teachers at the SSC spot valuation camps in Narasaraopet and Bapatla also point to the prevailing unfavourable weather conditions. Drifting from the usual practice of conducting the spot valuation from March-end to the first two weeks of April, this year the process has been taken up in extreme heatwave conditions, said Ms. Manjula. “Some of the spot valuation centres do not have proper facilities like ceiling fans where the evaluators rely on pedestal fans that do not serve the purpose in this extreme conditions,” she said.

MLC Lakshman Rao cited the example of Stall Girls’ High School in Guntur district, being used as a spot valuation centre. “Some of the teachers are made to sit in the veranda, a roofed platform outside the room. Teachers can fall easy prey to heat stroke in such conditions,” he said.

He said the short span of eight days given for completion of the spot valuation process may also be one of the contributing factors to stress among the evaluators.