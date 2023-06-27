HamberMenu
Death of Konaseema youth is suspected to be a suicide, says SP

TDP president Chandrababu Naidu and actor Jr. NTR appeal for a detailed probe into the case

June 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - AMALAPURAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district Superintendent of Police P. Sridhar on June 27 (Tuesday) said that 21-year-old M. Shyam had reportedly ended his life in his relative’s house under Kothapeta police limits on the night of June 24. The body was found in the house the next day (June 25). 

The death of Shyam, a fan of actor Junior NTR, took a political turn on June 27 (Tuesday) after Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jr. NTR appealed for a detailed probe into the case. 

“Preliminary reports suggested that Shyam ended his life and personal issues are believed to be the reason. The body was handed over to the parents on June 25 and the final rites were performed the same day. The parents have not levelled any allegation pertaining to suicide yet,” the SP told The Hindu

Kothapeta DSP K.V. Ramana said Shyam, hailing from Katrenikona mandal, lived in his relative’s house at Kadalivaripalem under Kothapeta police limits. His parents migrated to Tirupati in search of work. 

Responding to the allegations levelled by a section of people over the death, the SP said that a Circle Inspector-rank officer was investigating the case. “Any evidence pertaining to the case will be accepted for the probe,” he added. 

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek help from the Konaseema police for counselling by dialling the the phone number 86390-82022.

