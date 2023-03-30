HamberMenu
Death of girl student of welfare residential school triggers row in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh

Parents of the girl accuse the school staff of negligence and demand action

March 30, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
The SFI and AISF activists staging a dharna at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule AP Backward Classes Welfare Residential School at Chilamathur in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

An eighth-standard student of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential School at Chilamathur in Sri Sathya Sai district died reportedly of acute illness on March 29 (Wednesday) night.

The 14-year-old girl Mahitha, daughter of Ramana of Anantapur, complained of shortness of breath and died while being shifted from Hindupur government hospital to the Government General Hospital in Anantapur.

District Medical and Health Officer Sannala Venkataramana Reddy said that the school had not informed about the girl’s illness to the Primary Health Centre. The Physical Education Teacher (PET) allegedly asked the girl to make six rounds of the school ground four days ago.

Informed about the girl’s illness, the Chilamathur ANM sent her to Hindupur Government Hospital on March 28 (Tuesday). With her condition deteriorating on March 29 (Wendesday), the girl was referred to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur.

Her classmates said that the girl had tendencies of asthma. The Chilamathur PHC doctors organised a health camp at the school on March 30 (Thursday). District Education Officer Meenakshi was not available for her comments.

A layer of moss lining the water quality testing equipment installed at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule AP Backward Classes Welfare Residential School at Chilamathur in Sri Sathya Sai district on Thursday.

The parents of the girl accused the school staff of negligence and demanded action. The water purifier installed on the school premises was not functioning properly and a layer of moss was found inside the quality-checking apparatus.

Meanwhile, the SFI and AISF activists staged a dharna in front of the school and demanded action against the ANM, school teachers and the warden.

