Death of girl in Madrasa in Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission takes suo motu case

The Commission chairperson directs the Police Commissioner to conduct a probe into the death and submit action taken report within 15 days

Published - July 01, 2024 09:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission has taken suo motu case on the death of Shaik Karishma (17) in a Madrasa at Ajit Singh Nagar, in Vijayawada in NTR District, a couple of days ago.

Student dies in Madrasa: Food samples sent to laboratory

Commission chairperson Gajjala Venkata Lakshmi directed the Vijayawada Police Commissioner to conduct a thorough probe into the suspicious death of the minor girl in the Madrasa.

“The Commission directs the police concerned to expedite investigation and send the action taken report within 15 days,” Ms. Venkata Lakshmi said in a statement on Monday. It may be recalled that a report on the death of the girl was carried in these columns recently.

