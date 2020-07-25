Andhra Pradesh

Death of former Ranji cricketer mourned

Members of Visakhapatnam Cricket Club and former Ranji Trophy cricketers from the city condoled the demise of former Ranji cricketer Nekkanti Bose Babu. He was also the former secretary of Krishna District Cricket Association and younger brother of Nekkanti Venkata Rao also a former Ranji cricketer and secretary of Andhra Cricket Association. Recollecting his association with Bose Babu, former Ranji cricketer P.R. Narayanswami said that Bose Babu was his contemporary and represented Andhra during 1972-74 and will be remembered as a calm and peace loving person.

