Dearth of doctors leaves Rajahmundry GH struggling: A.P. Health Minister

Updated - September 14, 2024 08:54 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

GH barely has 180 doctors against the required 340 for daily services and teaching, says Satya Kumar Yadav during visit to the hospital

The Hindu Bureau

Nurses airing their issues to Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav at government hospital in Rajamahendravaram city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S.B. RAJESWARA RAO

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday said medical services have been hit owing to a dearth of doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital in Rajamahendravaram city.

Mr. Satya Kumar, along with Minister for Tourism and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, was inspecting the ongoing construction of the medical college buildings, health services and infrastructure in the hospital.

Speaking to media persons later, Mr. Satya Kumar said: “The hospital needs 340 doctors but barely has 180. The hospital still requires many multi-speciality doctors. The previous government ignored the medical and health services and the medical education”.

“Bills worth over ₹2,500 crore were pending by the end of the previous government’s tenure; bills worth ₹600 crore were cleared within two months,” added Mr. Satya Kumar. In a review meeting with the doctors of the hospital, he asked them to prevent infant deaths. Recently, three infants had died in the hospital.

He also promised to look into the issue of pending salaries of the paramedical staff in the hospital.

Rajamahendravaram City MLA Adireddi Srinivas directed the hospital management to prevent the intervention of private players in the transportation facilities at the mortuary. The ministers and officials also handed over 16 wheelchairs and six stretchers, donated by the Rotary Charitable Trust, to the hospital.

Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, District Collector P. Prasanthi, Government General Hospital-Rajamahendravaram Superintendent M. Lakshmi Suryaprabha, medical college principal B. Sowbhagya Lakshmi and AP Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation divisional engineer Krishna Rao were present.

