Dealers clueless as no equipment for registration plates in place

Manufacturers of all types of vehicles are required to supply High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for new vehicles, through their dealers, from Sunday (December 1) all over the State, but situation on the ground presents a contrasting picture as none of the dealers is ready with the infrastructure.

From Sunday, any two-wheeler, three-wheeler or four-wheeler rolling out of the showroom has to have a HSR plate fitted to it, as the registration is also done at the dealer’s premises and the registration number gets allocated within 5 minutes to 1 hour.

Andhra Pradesh G.O. No. 48 issued on November 18 based on Central Government’s notification on December 4, 2018, stipulates penalty for the owners and dealers if the vehicle is brought onto the road without the HSRP, Deputy Transport commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad told The Hindu.

Mr. Prasad said the State government had decided to be lenient for the first two weeks, till December 15, so that they create awareness among the people meanwhile. About 120 vehicle dealers in Anantapur district were called in for a meeting last week and told about the new requirements from the manufacturers.

“Replacement of the damaged HSRPs will also be done by the dealers when the owners surrender the damaged ones. As on date, none of the manufacturers have provided the infrastructure to the dealers for providing the high-security number plates,” said Mr. Prasad. He also emphasised that some vehicles needing three number plates will also have to be provided within the cost of the vehicle without charging any extra money either towards cost or fixing charges.

‘Report traffic violations’

Meanwhile, the Road Transport Authority official has asked people to report traffic violations through WhatsApp on number: 9542800800, so that the owners of the vehicles could be challaned through e-VCR.

“Once a photograph reaches us, we will forward it to the violator, along with the link to pay the challan. People can report on issues including driving in the wrong direction, non-wearing of helmets and seat belts, triple riding or speaking over cell phone while driving,” he said.

Mr. Prasad said Road Transport Authority officials would take action immediately so that roads become safer.