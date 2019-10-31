Andhra Pradesh

‘Deal with Singapore consortium is off’

Satyanarayana says the Singapore consortium was unable to give a satisfactory explanation to doubts on the financial sustainability of the project.

Insider trading took place during TDP regime, alleges Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration Botcha Satyanarayana said the agreement with Singapore consortium for the development of Amaravati start-up area has been cancelled with mutual consent and insisted that insider trading took place in Amaravati during the TDP regime.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat after Wednesday’s Cabinet meeting, Mr. Satyanarayana said the Singapore consortium was unable to give a satisfactory explanation to doubts on the financial sustainability of the project when it was asked to reveal its exact plans.

It has since been decided to wind up the joint venture as the State government did not find merit in continuing the engagement.

The Municipal Administration Minister stated that the TDP government had described the development of Amaravati as a self-financing project but was never able to prove its claim.

It may be noted that the State government had formed Amaravati Development Partners with the Singapore consortium comprising Ascendas-Singbridge Pte Ltd. and Sembcorp Development Ltd. through its associate Singapore Amaravati Investment Holdings for the development of a start-up area of nearly 1,692 acres over a period of 20 years.

