ADVERTISEMENT

Deaf and mute children observe World Hearing Day

March 02, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

KIMS Saveera Hospital consultant cochlear implant surgeon Raghavendra Reddy said 26 children had received life-changing surgeries free of cost under Arogyasri, EHS and Adip schemes

The Hindu Bureau

KIMS Saveera Hospital staff celebrate World Hearing Day in the midst of deaf and mute children, who have been treated for their impairment, in Anantapur on Saturday.

Commemorating the ‘World Hearing Day’, KIMS Saveera Hospital in Anantapur conducted a series of initiatives on Saturday and observed the day in the midst of deaf and mute children, who have undergone treatment for their impairment.

Consultant cochlear implant surgeon Raghavendra Reddy said 26 children had received life-changing surgeries free of cost under Arogyasri, EHS and Adip schemes, which would have otherwise cost them around ₹10-20 lakh each. Children as young as one year and eight months were picked up for treatment under this special scheme, Dr. Reddy said.

“Without surgery, children won’t develop speech, leading to significant challenges in society. Our primary objective is to raise awareness about these operations and ensure a better future for the deaf and mute children”, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Noted social worker Tarimela Amarnath Reddy appreciated the hospital for the noble gesture. Medical Superintendent Abeeb Raja, anaesthetist Ravisankar Reddy, paediatrician A. Mahesh, audiologist Nagi Reddy took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US